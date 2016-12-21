'Downtown on Ice' returns to Fargo
Downtown on Ice has made a return to a surface parking lot at the Main Avenue and Broadway intersection in Fargo. Then, the community took to the ice showing off their skating abilities with families and friends watching from the sidelines enjoying a good fire or cup of hot cocoa in a warming house.
