City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn on Wells Fargo relocation...
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants to explore whether Wells Fargo has interest in moving more of its Minnesota operations here. Piepkorn sees opportunity following the recent decision by the Minneapolis City Council to break financial ties with Wells Fargo and other banks that invest in the fossil fuel industry, including projects like the Dakota Access Pipeline: Piepkorn says by comparison, Fargo may be small but he says it has many big companies including Microsoft which has its second largest campus in Fargo.
