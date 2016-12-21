CBA & Fargo Diocese file lawsuit against new mandates threatening religious freedom
They filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against new rules in the Affordable Care Act requiring Catholic hospitals and healthcare providers to perform medical procedures that don't align with their religious beliefs. The Catholic Benefits Association and the Diocese of Fargo have filed a lawsuit against new rules that go into effect in January 2017 requiring catholic hospitals and healthcare providers to cover services going against their medical judgment and Catholic values.
