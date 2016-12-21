Catholics sue U.S., say bias rule vio...

Catholics sue U.S., say bias rule violates transgender beliefs

An organization of Catholic businesses is suing the administration of President Barack Obama over a federal rule they say will force Catholic hospitals and doctors to perform sex changes against their faith. The Catholic Benefits Association filed the suit in North Dakota District Court on Wednesday along with the Catholic Diocese of Fargo, N.D. In a statement, the groups called the rule part of a "multi-agency effort to redefine the term 'sex' in federal anti-discrimination laws."

