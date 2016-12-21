Catholics sue U.S., say bias rule violates transgender beliefs
An organization of Catholic businesses is suing the administration of President Barack Obama over a federal rule they say will force Catholic hospitals and doctors to perform sex changes against their faith. The Catholic Benefits Association filed the suit in North Dakota District Court on Wednesday along with the Catholic Diocese of Fargo, N.D. In a statement, the groups called the rule part of a "multi-agency effort to redefine the term 'sex' in federal anti-discrimination laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC