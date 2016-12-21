Cass County Electric power outage impacting over 2000 in West Fargo
A Cass County Electric representative tells Valley News Live it is unclear what caused the outage shortly before 9pm but at this time they have sent out their crews to inspect the area, make all necessary repairs and get power returned to its customers as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC