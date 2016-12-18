Brewers blas about malting barley supply
Quality malting barley is difficult to find but rather than crying - in their beer, some buyers are turning to lower quality crop Instead of a hoped-for rally, the present weakness has reinforced worries that Canada's crop no longer matters much in the global malting market. Farmers had hoped quality damage from bad 2016 growing conditions and a tough harvest would worry buyers of Canada's top-quality malting barley crop and lead to a post-harvest rally.
