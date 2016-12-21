Alcoholics in Hong Kong: addicts tell their stories
The chances are that anyone reading this article in Hong Kong will know at least one alcoholic in the city. It's also almost certain that this person won't be sleeping rough, swigging from a can of Blue Girl beer during morning coffee break or slurring their words in conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC