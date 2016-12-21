Adequate supply of milling durum reassures buyers, but limits price
Overseas buyers were pleased to learn that Canada has milling quality durum available, even with the weather problems during summer and at harvest. The good side of a flaccid market is that buyers won't shy away from trying to buy Canadian durum this winter, says a member of Canada's New Crop Missions.
