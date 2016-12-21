Above-average warmth in store for central, eastern US into Christmas

"After a frigid couple of weeks across the eastern half of the U.S., a shift in the pattern is anticipated this week and into the upcoming holiday weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said. For example, highs in Minneapolis and Fargo, North Dakota, will rise above freezing for the first time since Dec. 6. Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day into midweek.

