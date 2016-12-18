18-year-old male at center of Fargo drug bust within 1000-feet of a school
Police got multiple tips from neighbors about drug traffic coming in and out of the home leading to a drug bust with an 18-year-old male at the center of it. The Valley News team got the search warrant and full report listing the numerous drug related items that were found by investigators who checked out the home in North Fargo.
