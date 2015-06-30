Jessica Nielsen chosen as new clerk i...

Jessica Nielsen chosen as new clerk in Missaukee County

Jun 30, 2015 Read more: Northern Michigan News

Falmouth native Jessica Nielsen, who has served for six years as chief register of deeds in Missaukee County, has been selected to take on the responsibilities of clerk when Carolyn Flore steps down in August. "I like the diversity of the office," Nielsen said in regard to fulfilling the responsibilities of the clerk.

Falmouth, MI

