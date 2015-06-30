Jessica Nielsen chosen as new clerk in Missaukee County
Falmouth native Jessica Nielsen, who has served for six years as chief register of deeds in Missaukee County, has been selected to take on the responsibilities of clerk when Carolyn Flore steps down in August. "I like the diversity of the office," Nielsen said in regard to fulfilling the responsibilities of the clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Falmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More snow in April than December? That's the ca... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|snow job
|2
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi...
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ...
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|roscom..mi ....lies, cheats,and government ,cri... (Jun '14)
|May '16
|backdrop
|4
|Spots in Michigan see more snow in April than D... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Good Luck next year
|1
|Houghton Lake Tip Up Town in jeapordy (Jun '08)
|Jan '16
|LOCAL YOCAL
|13
|Alicia Fryer (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC