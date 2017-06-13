Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught teaching female genital ...

A Virginia mosque has publicly condemned the words of its leading imam, highlighting lingering divisions among Muslim leaders over the controversial and widely condemned practice of female genital mutilation. The Board of Directors at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, said Monday that Imam Shaker Elsayed's seeming endorsement of the outlawed practice as "the honorable thing to do if needed" ran afoul of both U.S. and Islamic law.

