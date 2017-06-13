Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught teaching female genital ...
A Virginia mosque has publicly condemned the words of its leading imam, highlighting lingering divisions among Muslim leaders over the controversial and widely condemned practice of female genital mutilation. The Board of Directors at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, said Monday that Imam Shaker Elsayed's seeming endorsement of the outlawed practice as "the honorable thing to do if needed" ran afoul of both U.S. and Islamic law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
|Students walk out on Vice President
|May 22
|Jim Biggs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC