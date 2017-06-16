Was defeat of Sanders-backed candidate in Va. a loss for progressives? Not quite
Democratic candidate for governor, former Rep. Tom Perriello, gives his concession speech at the State Theatre Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Falls Church, Va. The defeat of Tom Perriello, who ran as a populist with the backing of Bernie Sanders in Tuesday's gubernatorial primary in Virginia, marked a loss for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor McDummy
|Jun 15
|Bert
|1
|WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '...
|Jun 11
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t...
|Jun 10
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC