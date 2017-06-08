Virginia imam placed on leave after endorsing female genital mutilation
Imam Shaker Elsayed of the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, made the controversial comments on a video, posted to the center's YouTube page, that has since been removed. It was first picked up by Middle East Research Media Institute , a non-profit that monitors and translates Iranian and Arab television channels, as well as sermons in the West.
