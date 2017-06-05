The Recycling Partnership announces availability of Steve Thompson Memorial Grants
The Recycling Partnership , based in Falls Church, Virginia, in association with Resource Recycling Inc . has announced it is accepting applications for its Steve Thompson Memorial Grants, which provide free travel, accommodations and registration for the 2017 Resource Recycling Conference , Aug. 28-30 in Minneapolis.
