Summer Sunday
Tim Reynolds - the insanely virtuosic guitarist for Dave Matthews Band - and his jam band TR3 play the State Theatre in Falls Church this Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. They will be joined by Joe Lawlor and Friends.
