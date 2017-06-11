Oprah picks debut novel 'Behold the Dreamers' for book club

Imbolo Mbue, whose debut novel "Behold the Dreamers" is Oprah Winfrey's latest selection, owes her career in part to the talk-show host. "Years ago, I went to the library one day in Falls Church, Virginia, to borrow a book and saw a shelf that only had Oprah book club picks," Mbue, 36, told The Associated Press during a recent telephone interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.