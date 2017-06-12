Mosque leader quits after imam's genital mutilation comment
In this June 15, 2005 file photo, Imam Shaker Elsayed delivers the sermon at prayers services at the Dar al-Hijra mosque in Falls Church, Va. Imam Johari Abdul-Malik, who was director of outreach at the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, posted his resignation Friday on his website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor McDummy
|Thu
|Bert
|1
|WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '...
|Jun 11
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t...
|Jun 10
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC