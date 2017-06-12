GoFundMe set up for family of injured biker

Al Harrison is pictured Sunday, May 28, on his way to Rolling Thunder XXX in Washington D.C. Harrison suffered a minor fall during the rally and subsequently developed a brain bleed and is hospitalized in Falls Church, Va. A well-known Warren County figure has been hospitalized and is in an ICU in Virginia and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help allow family members to be at his side.

