Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, three-bedroom midcentury home in Falls Church, Va., lists for $729,900

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house at 2909 Pine Spring Rd. in Falls Church, Va., is listing for $749,900. Back in the early 1950s, a community of 125 contemporary-style houses in Falls Church built by Luria Brothers and designed by local modernist architects Arthur Keyes, Chloethiel Woodard Smith, Nicholas Satterlee and Donald Lethbridge received national recognition for its innovative design.

