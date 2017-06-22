Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, three-be...

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, three-bedroom midcentury home in Falls Church, Va., lists for $729,900

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house at 2909 Pine Spring Rd. in Falls Church, Va., is listing for $749,900. Back in the early 1950s, a community of 125 contemporary-style houses in Falls Church built by Luria Brothers and designed by local modernist architects Arthur Keyes, Chloethiel Woodard Smith, Nicholas Satterlee and Donald Lethbridge received national recognition for its innovative design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Jun 21 Demetrius 1
Governor McDummy Jun 15 Bert 1
News WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '... Jun 11 Izlamistyranny 2
News Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t... Jun 10 BuildTheWall 2
Maxine Waters Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
News Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ... May 31 American_Infidel 5
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC