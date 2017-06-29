Fairfax County arrests eight after illegal lab discovery
Fairfax County police arrested eight individuals on June 14 in a region-wide operation aimed at identifying people with addictions to heroin and opioid and offering them treatment, Fairfax County Police Department organized crime and narcotics unit commander Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi
|7 min
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|Lesbians
|3 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|1
|Health care
|Jun 24
|Bert
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Jun 24
|Donald Rasmussen
|1
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Jun 21
|Demetrius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC