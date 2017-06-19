Drought watch advisory lifted for Nor...

Drought watch advisory lifted for Northern Virginia region

12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfax Times

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the "drought watch" advisory issued in March for public or private water supplies that use groundwater or that withdraw water directly from tributaries of the Potomac River in the Northern Virginia drought evaluation region.

