Dog sexually assaulted with a broom in Isle of Wight County, vets say

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

In a disturbing case of animal abuse, a dog is being treated after veterinarians say she was sexually assaulted with a broom. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax County says "Huggles," a beagle-basset hound mix was picked up as a stray in Isle of Wight on May 8. When the dog was brought to the animal rescue, workers said she was in a tremendous amount of pain and appeared to have a uterine infection.

