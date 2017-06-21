Crime Report: Armed Robbery Along Columbia Pike
A victim was robbed by two armed men along Columbia Pike last night after the trio met to exchange cash as part of a sale arranged online. Police set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to try to track the suspects but they remain at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Wed
|Demetrius
|1
|Governor McDummy
|Jun 15
|Bert
|1
|WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '...
|Jun 11
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t...
|Jun 10
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC