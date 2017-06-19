Continued Growth Drives Sandline Discovery to Become a Relativity Authorized Partner
As an authorized partner, Sandline now delivers Relativity to its clients directly instead of through other partners, a change prompted by continued growth in Sandline's hosting and review business. Whether it is for litigation, information governance, a government request or an internal investigation, Relativity provides a complete set of flexible tools to tackle unique challenges through every phase of a project.
