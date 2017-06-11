11 Signs It's Time to Break Up with Y...

11 Signs It's Time to Break Up with Your Therapist

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Shape

When you're down in the dumps, the last thing you feel like dealing with is dumping your therapist. But just like with any other relationship, things don't always work out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
usaid to foreign countries Sun US Taxpayer 2
USAID to El Salvador Sun US Taxpayer 1
Health care Jun 24 Bert 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 24 Donald Rasmussen 1
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Jun 21 Demetrius 1
Governor McDummy Jun 15 Bert 1
News WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '... Jun 11 Izlamistyranny 2
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC