11 Signs It's Time to Break Up with Your Therapist
When you're down in the dumps, the last thing you feel like dealing with is dumping your therapist. But just like with any other relationship, things don't always work out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usaid to foreign countries
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|1
|Health care
|Jun 24
|Bert
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Jun 24
|Donald Rasmussen
|1
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Jun 21
|Demetrius
|1
|Governor McDummy
|Jun 15
|Bert
|1
|WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '...
|Jun 11
|Izlamistyranny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC