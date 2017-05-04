The Un-American No-HealthCare Act

The Un-American No-HealthCare Act

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: OpEdNews

Cheney's long histories of cardiovascular disease and periodic need for urgent health care raised questions of whether he was medically fit to serve in public office.[186] Having smoked approximately 3 packs of cigarettes per day for nearly 20 years,[187] Cheney had his first of five heart attacks in 1978, at age 37. Subsequent attacks in 1984, 1988, 2000, and 2010 have resulted in moderate contractile dysfunction of his left ventricle.[188][189] He underwent four-vessel coronary artery bypass grafting in 1988, coronary artery stenting in November 2000, urgent coronary balloon angioplasty in March 2001, and the implantation of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in June, 2001.[188] On September 24, 2005, Cheney underwent a six-hour endo-vascular procedure to repair popliteal artery aneurysms bilaterally, a catheter treatment technique used in the artery behind each knee.[190] The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine May 3 Patriotic Citizen 2
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC