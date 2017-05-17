Students jump for new lunch option

Students jump for new lunch option

Tuesday May 9

On May 3, Westlawn Elementary School was the latest to integrate a fresh, self-service salad bar into its lunch offerings. Over the next five years, all 141 public elementary schools in Fairfax County will join them.

