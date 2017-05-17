Students jump for new lunch option
On May 3, Westlawn Elementary School was the latest to integrate a fresh, self-service salad bar into its lunch offerings. Over the next five years, all 141 public elementary schools in Fairfax County will join them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|44 min
|Chico
|21
|Divert foreign aid
|21 hr
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|22 hr
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|Wed
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|Tue
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|Tue
|Citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC