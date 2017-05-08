Men Charged With Firing Shotguns at Cars in Lyon Village
Two drunk men in their early 20s went on a vandalism spree Saturday morning, with a shotgun as their weapon of choice, according to Arlington County Police. The shootings happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, on the 2800 block of Key Blvd in Lyon Village, police say.
