McAuliffe pardons Salvadoran mother for driving offense in hopes of stopping deportation
Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday that he has pardoned a mother of two who is living in Northern Virginia illegally and facing deportation by federal authorities for being convicted of driving without a license. The governor, a Democrat, announced the pardon of Liliana Cruz Mendez, who left El Salvador in 2006 and now lives in Falls Church, in a series of Twitter posts Wednesday afternoon.
