Listen: Fairfax County Parent Andre B...

Listen: Fairfax County Parent Andre Billeaudeaux Explained The Jeb...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

ANDRE BILLEAUDEAUX - Parent of a former student at J.E.B STUART HIGH SCHOOL, his son transferred AND he's a Fairfax School Board Ad-hoc Committee Member J.E.B. Stuart High School debates school name change. - According to an information sheet passed out at the community workshop meeting, the Fairfax County School Board gave J.E.B. Stuart High School its name in 1958 while the building was under construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Wed Patriotic Citizen 2
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... Wed Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care Wed Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC