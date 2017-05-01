Listen: Fairfax County Parent Andre Billeaudeaux Explained The Jeb...
ANDRE BILLEAUDEAUX - Parent of a former student at J.E.B STUART HIGH SCHOOL, his son transferred AND he's a Fairfax School Board Ad-hoc Committee Member J.E.B. Stuart High School debates school name change. - According to an information sheet passed out at the community workshop meeting, the Fairfax County School Board gave J.E.B. Stuart High School its name in 1958 while the building was under construction.
