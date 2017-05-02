Last night's thunderstorms were a dud...

Last night's thunderstorms were a dud but we got this great sunset rainbow instead

Tuesday May 2

As anticipated, thunderstorms didn't really materialize in the D.C. metro last night. There was some brief heavy rain and maybe a rumble of thunder, but the star of the evening was this beautiful rainbow and the accompanying sunset.

