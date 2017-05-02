Last night's thunderstorms were a dud but we got this great sunset rainbow instead
As anticipated, thunderstorms didn't really materialize in the D.C. metro last night. There was some brief heavy rain and maybe a rumble of thunder, but the star of the evening was this beautiful rainbow and the accompanying sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|6 hr
|Elsie
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Sat
|Reverend Write
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|20
|Health Care
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|1
|Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee.
|May 1
|Truby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC