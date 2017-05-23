FDAnews Announces - GMP Human Error Reduction Program, June 29-30, 2017, Arlington, VA
Dr. Ginette Collazo, a 15 year veteran of helping drug/device firms reduce manufacturing errors, leads a workshop to reduce errors & improve quality metrics. FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMP Human Error Reduction Program: The Keys to Increased Performance **Presented by FDAnews and Ginette M. Collazo ** June 29-30, 2017 - Arlington, VA www.fdanews.com/humanerrordrugdevice Using a combination of small tweaks to manufacturing systems and subtle improvements in employee training, Ginette Collazo will help attendees cut their error rate in half or even more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fly with safety
|Tue
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|Mon
|Geezer
|12
|Students walk out on Vice President
|Mon
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|May 21
|patriot
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 20
|Cabbage
|24
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|May 17
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC