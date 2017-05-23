FDAnews Announces - GMP Human Error R...

FDAnews Announces - GMP Human Error Reduction Program, June 29-30, 2017, Arlington, VA

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: World News Report

Dr. Ginette Collazo, a 15 year veteran of helping drug/device firms reduce manufacturing errors, leads a workshop to reduce errors & improve quality metrics. FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMP Human Error Reduction Program: The Keys to Increased Performance **Presented by FDAnews and Ginette M. Collazo ** June 29-30, 2017 - Arlington, VA www.fdanews.com/humanerrordrugdevice Using a combination of small tweaks to manufacturing systems and subtle improvements in employee training, Ginette Collazo will help attendees cut their error rate in half or even more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fly with safety Tue FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa Mon Geezer 12
Students walk out on Vice President Mon Jim Biggs 2
John Mcain May 21 patriot 1
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 20 Cabbage 24
Divert foreign aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings May 17 John Doe CITIZEN 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC