Broadway veteran Florence Lacey stars in new musical 'Kaleidoscope'

Wednesday May 17

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Broadway veteran Florence Lacey is cracking up compellingly in the new dementia musical "Kaleidoscope," getting its premiere from the useful Creative Cauldron in Falls Church. Lacey, who was Signature Theatre's Norma Desmond in " Sunset Boulevard " and who has played the lead in " Evita " thousands of times, portrays a star losing her mind even as she barnstorms the country in her one-person stage memoir.

