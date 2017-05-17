Broadway veteran Florence Lacey stars in new musical 'Kaleidoscope'
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Broadway veteran Florence Lacey is cracking up compellingly in the new dementia musical "Kaleidoscope," getting its premiere from the useful Creative Cauldron in Falls Church. Lacey, who was Signature Theatre's Norma Desmond in " Sunset Boulevard " and who has played the lead in " Evita " thousands of times, portrays a star losing her mind even as she barnstorms the country in her one-person stage memoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fly with safety
|Tue
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|Mon
|Geezer
|12
|Students walk out on Vice President
|Mon
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|May 21
|patriot
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 20
|Cabbage
|24
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|May 17
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC