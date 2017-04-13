Yext: The newest $1 billion tech company
The 37-year-old is CEO of Yext, which just had one of the biggest public debuts ever for a startup born in the Big Apple. stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, surging 22%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC