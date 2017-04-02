With visit by Egypt's Sissi, Trump ad...

With visit by Egypt's Sissi, Trump administration signals sharp policy shift

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Washington Post

When President Trump hosts Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi this week in Washington, they will have a packed agenda: the fight against terrorism, the Middle East's multiple wars, the refugee crisis and Egypt's anemic economy. She's an Egyptian American humanitarian worker from Falls Church, Va., who has been incarcerated by the Egyptian regime for nearly three years, accused of abusing children she was seeking to help through her nonprofit organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... 20 min Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi 22 min Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
Joe Biden Mar 31 Eagor 1
Kim Jong Un Mar 30 Joe Ridgeway 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC