With visit by Egypt's Sissi, Trump administration signals sharp policy shift
When President Trump hosts Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi this week in Washington, they will have a packed agenda: the fight against terrorism, the Middle East's multiple wars, the refugee crisis and Egypt's anemic economy. She's an Egyptian American humanitarian worker from Falls Church, Va., who has been incarcerated by the Egyptian regime for nearly three years, accused of abusing children she was seeking to help through her nonprofit organization.
