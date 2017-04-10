WETA Spotlights Neighborhood Restaurants, Hunts for Guest Reviewers
WETA is doubling up on dining coverage in the coming months, expanding on one program that looks into local restaurants from a historical perspective, and readying another based around deploying guest critics to judge each other's go-to eateries. Kevin Harris, vice president and station manager at WETA, told Eater that Neighborhood Eats , which is scheduled to premiere, Friday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m., is the food-focused companion to an earlier project, WETA Neighborhoods .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC