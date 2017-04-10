WETA Spotlights Neighborhood Restaura...

WETA Spotlights Neighborhood Restaurants, Hunts for Guest Reviewers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Eater

WETA is doubling up on dining coverage in the coming months, expanding on one program that looks into local restaurants from a historical perspective, and readying another based around deploying guest critics to judge each other's go-to eateries. Kevin Harris, vice president and station manager at WETA, told Eater that Neighborhood Eats , which is scheduled to premiere, Friday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m., is the food-focused companion to an earlier project, WETA Neighborhoods .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Apr 5 Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi Apr 5 Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC