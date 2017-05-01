Virginia police investigate possible ...

Virginia police investigate possible bomb threat after abortion clinic evacuated twice in one day

Thursday Apr 27

Police in Falls Church, VA evacuated an office building that houses an abortion clinic for the second time Thursday, NBC's Julie Care reports. #BREAKING : Falls Church building where fireworks exploded in elevator earlier is being evacuated for a 2nd time.

