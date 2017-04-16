Va. community once primed for streetcar struggling to find new energy
Leesburg Pike is one of the major thoroughfares in Baileys Crossroads area of Falls Church, Virginia Tuesday April 11 2017. Ever since plans for a streetcar along Northern Virginia's Columbia Pike died in 2014, an effort in Fairfax County to revitalize the struggling Bailey's Crossroads area has been marked by frustration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|11 hr
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Sun
|Jess
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC