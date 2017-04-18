US woman released from Egypt prison after 3 years' detention
In this Sunday, April 16, 2017 file photo, Aya Hijazi, center, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen, is acquitted by an Egyptian court after nearly three years of detention over accusations related to running a foundation dedicated to helping street children, in Cairo, Egypt. Hijazi's lawyer, Taher Abol Nasr, said she was released from prison late Tuesday, April 18, 2017, two days after a court acquitted her of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and U.S. officials.
