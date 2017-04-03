Two Arrested for EFC Vehicle Break-Ins

An alert resident and some quick police work led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into cars in the East Falls Church area early Friday morning. Police said the men, both of whom are in their 20s and from Maryland, "entered and rummaged through" a dozen vehicles, stealing a number of items including credit cards.

