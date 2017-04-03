Two Arrested for EFC Vehicle Break-Ins
An alert resident and some quick police work led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into cars in the East Falls Church area early Friday morning. Police said the men, both of whom are in their 20s and from Maryland, "entered and rummaged through" a dozen vehicles, stealing a number of items including credit cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|6 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|6 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|1
|Kim Jong Un
|Mar 30
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC