The Recycling Partnership opens latest cart grant round

The Recycling Partnership , Falls Church, Virginia, has released its latest grant request for proposals . Geared toward counties, municipalities, tribes and solid waste authorities with 4,000 or more households seeking to upgrade to cart-based curbside recycling collection, awardees will receive up to $7 per cart in grant funding, tailored educational materials paired with a communications grant and technical assistance.

