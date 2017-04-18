The Recycling Partnership assesses its impact
In its recently released 2016 annual report , titled "How do You Create Impact3," The Recycling Partnership , Falls Church, Virginia, highlights the benefits of its work, focusing on year-on-year growth, systems solutions across the supply chain and the multiplier effect that new infrastructure delivers. Keefe Harrison, CEO of The Recycling Partnership, says, "This report is a celebration of our impact to date, a marker of our explosive growth and tangible progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Wed
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC