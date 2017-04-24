Tell us what the submarine commander on this stamp might be thinking
The cartoon caption contest stamp for May is the stamp picturing a submarine commander bringing his boat to periscope depth. This 29A stamp is from the World War II pane of 10 issued June 6, 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
