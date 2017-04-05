Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old m...

Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Wednesday

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Fairfax County man who was last seen on Tuesday, April 4. James William Conrad Sr. was last seen at Merrifield Garden Center located at 8132 Lee Highway in Falls Church. Police say the 81-year-old suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Falls Church, VA

