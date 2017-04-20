Revamped Tuckahoe Park Set For Saturd...

Revamped Tuckahoe Park Set For Saturday Ribbon-Cutting

The end of renovations at Tuckahoe Park will be marked Saturday with a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of a two-year project . The ribbon-cutting is set for 11:15 a.m. The park at 2400 N. Sycamore Street in East Falls Church has had its bleachers and benches renovated, while the bullpens and batting cages for local baseball players have also had a facelift.

