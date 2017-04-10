PSMF Invites International Patient Sa...

PSMF Invites International Patient Safety Community to Attend its 5th ...

Like the last midyear planning meeting, this meeting is principally a working meeting with the goal of solidifying our objectives for the next year. This meeting is by invitation only and will be co-convened with the Inova Heart & Vascular Institute at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Falls Church, Virginia on July 13, 2017, from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm.

