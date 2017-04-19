Plan for Continuous Washington Blvd Bike Lanes Nixed
A proposal to add bike lanes to a western portion of Washington Blvd has been shelved after neighbors raised concerns at losing on-street parking spaces. A spokesman for the county's department of environmental services said that after previously considering a nearly two-mile stretch of bike lanes from N. Sycamore Street to George Mason Drive, staff has revised their plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC