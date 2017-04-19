Plan for Continuous Washington Blvd B...

Plan for Continuous Washington Blvd Bike Lanes Nixed

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: ARLnow.com

A proposal to add bike lanes to a western portion of Washington Blvd has been shelved after neighbors raised concerns at losing on-street parking spaces. A spokesman for the county's department of environmental services said that after previously considering a nearly two-mile stretch of bike lanes from N. Sycamore Street to George Mason Drive, staff has revised their plan.

