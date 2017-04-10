Peter Noonan named superintendent for Virginia district
The Falls Church School Board met briefly Tuesday night for what amounted to a ceremonial unanimous vote to formally hire Dr. Peter Noonan, current superintendent of the Fairfax City school system, as the ninth superintendent of the Falls Church City Schools. The vote was taken in the Mary Ellen Henderson cafetorium with more than 60 invited guests who stayed after the vote for a reception in Noonan's honor.
