Korean-Americans petition US for use of 'East Sea' name
Nearly 110,000 ethnic Koreans in the United States petitioned the US government Tuesday to refer to the body of water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan as "the East Sea" in addition to "the Sea of Japan," their representatives said. A Korean resident group in Virginia and other representatives said in a press conference in Falls Church, Virginia, that they submitted the petition signed by 108,300 to the White House.
